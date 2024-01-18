In my last article, I wrote about the broad opportunities available in the Information Technology (IT) industry. I also provided some potentially helpful resources to guide you, a family member, or a friend toward identifying areas that might capitalize on existing strengths and/or interests in terms of what might be career options to pursue.

I identified six broad IT categories that encapsulate most of the varied fields one could pursue. Today I will focus on the broad categories of (1) Infrastructure and Network Management; (2) Cybersecurity and Assurance; and (3) Strategy, Support, and Innovation. The average starting salary for jobs within these three categories ranges from $60K –$80K depending on the specific industry, location, experience, and qualification of the applicant. Within each, there are several specific, focused career opportunities. Below, are listed some of the top positions in each of them, along with the basic skills to be eligible for hire. If you want to look further into these areas, included are some resources that provide additional information, community resources, and/or free training to further your knowledge about your potential focus or interest:

Infrastructure and Network Management: Network Engineer: Responsible for designing, implementing, and managing computer networks. Typical requirements include a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related fields. Additionally, Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) or CompTIA Network+ certifications are often required. Cloud Engineer/Architect: Designs, develops, and maintains cloud solutions and infrastructure. Certifications like Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Solutions Architect, advanced Microsoft Certifications such as Azure Solutions Architect Expert, or Google Cloud Certifications such as Professional Cloud Architect are highly valued by employers seeking to fill these positions. Systems Administrator: Responsible for the maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems, especially multi-user computers, such as servers located on premises or in the cloud. A bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT, or related fields is preferred. Certifications like Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator (MCSA) or CompTIA Server+ also can be advantageous. Entry level roles like basic network support are sometimes accessible with a high school diploma and certifications. Resources: The SANS Institute offers information on how to prepare for jobs in this area with a focus on cybersecurity. https://www.sans.org/blog/network-engineer-salary-skills-and-career-path/ Cybersecurity and Assurance: Cybersecurity Analyst: Responsible for protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. A bachelor’s degree in computer science, Cybersecurity, or related fields generally are required. Certifications such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) or CompTIA Security+ are also often required. Information Security Manager: Oversees and manages an organization’s IT security policies and procedures. A bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science, or related fields are helpful. CISSP or Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certifications are typically required. Penetration Tester (Ethical Hacker): Tests systems for vulnerabilities in a controlled manner to identify vulnerabilities and improve security. A bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT, or Cybersecurity tends to be minimum requirements. Certifications like Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) or Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) are highly recommended. Resources: The SANS Institute also is a great resource for information and training in various facets of cybersecurity, including free resources, on-demand training, and sponsored events. https://www.sans.org/ Strategy, Support, and Innovation: IT Project Manager: Oversees and guides IT projects from inception to completion. A bachelor’s degree in computer science, Business, or related fields generally is required. Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is highly valued. IT Consultant: Advises businesses or business units on how to use IT to meet their objectives. A bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science, or related fields is a prerequisite along with demonstrated experience. Certifications specific to the consultant’s area of expertise can also be advantageous. Technical Support Specialist: Provides tech support, training and/or advice to computer users to help solve their technology-related problems. A high school diploma or equivalent can be enough to secure a position, however a bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT, or a related field is often preferred. Certifications like CompTIA A+ or Microsoft Certified: IT Professional can also be beneficial. Resources: Cybrary offers basic access to their core learning and virtual labs for free. https://www.cybrary.it/ The Project Management Academy also offers free information relative to obtaining PMP certification. https://projectmanagementacademy.net/resources/

As you can see, these roles typically require a combination of education, practical experience, and in many cases, specific certifications. These certifications not only validate skills and knowledge but also significantly enhance employability in the competitive IT job market. For roles where a bachelor’s degree is mentioned, equivalent experience in the field, along with current certifications can sometimes be an alternative, depending on the employer’s requirements. The important thing is to arm yourself with knowledge relative to your area of interest and take those steps toward your goal.