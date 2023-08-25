Nearly 145,000 Postcards To Be Mailed Encouraging Low-income Homeowners and Renters to Apply For Property Tax Credits





BALTIMORE – The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation today announced the implementation of its 2023 Tax Credit Awareness Campaign, urging Marylanders to consider whether they may be eligible to receive a homeowners’ or renters’ property tax credit. The deadline to file for both tax credits is October 1, 2023.

“The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation is pleased to offer these tax relief programs to assist Marylanders who pay high property taxes or rent relative to their income,” said Director Michael Higgs. “Determining eligibility and filing online is fast and easy thanks to our online tax credit application system, and I encourage all Marylanders to learn more about these programs by visiting our website.”

The quickest and easiest way to find out more information and submit an application is by accessing the innovative online tax credit application system, which strengthens the department’s ability to continue processing all tax credit applications in an accurate and timely manner.

This month, the department is mailing nearly 140,000 postcards to low-income Maryland homeowners who may be eligible to receive a credit but have not yet submitted an application. The Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program provides relief for eligible homeowners by setting a limit on the amount of property taxes owed based on their income.

If a resident has already paid their property taxes and applies by October 1, any tax credit that the homeowner may be eligible for will be refunded by their county finance office. Customers can apply for the 2023 Homeowners’ Tax Credit online. Paper applications are also available online, however customers should be advised that applications submitted by mail will take longer to process than applications submitted online.

As part of the 2023 Tax Credit Awareness Campaign, the department will also mail more than 5,700 postcards to known renters who have not already applied for the tax credit, as well as non-subsidized rental companies to inform their tenants. The Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program provides tax relief for eligible renters who pay high monthly rent relative to their total income and do not receive federal or state housing subsidies or reside in public housing. The credit is issued in the form of a direct check payment of up to $1,000 per year.

Customers can apply for the 2023 Renters’ Tax Credit online. Paper applications are also available online, however customers should be advised that applications submitted by mail will take longer to process than applications submitted online.

In 2022, more than 37,000 homeowners received an average of $1,501 in tax relief, and 6,004 renters received an average of $450 in tax relief. Combined, these two tax credit programs saved Marylanders more than $58 million last year.

Many counties and municipalities also provide supplemental homeowners credits as defined by Tax Property Article §9-215, which provide additional tax relief. If a resident is approved to receive the state credit, they will automatically receive any local supplemental credit for which they are eligible.