BALTIMORE, MD – MADE Hoops and Marquee Hoops are pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Visit Baltimore, the official sales and marketing organization for the City of Baltimore, to host the organizations’ tournament weekends in Baltimore through 2026. The first tournament will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center from February 24-25, 2024.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our MADE & Marquee events to the city of Baltimore and the Baltimore Convention Center. When it comes to cities with a rich basketball history, Baltimore has been and continues to be one of the best in the country,” said Chad Babel, President and CEO of MADE Hoops. “Our relationships with the programs, families and student-athletes in the Baltimore area make thispartnership a no-brainer for us. We can’t wait to get started on this partnership with the city of Baltimore and the Baltimore Convention Center.”

“I join the citizens of Baltimore in welcoming the MADE & Marquee Hoops Basketball tournaments to our great city for the next several years. Youth sports play a vital role in our community, not only promoting physical fitness and healthy habits but also fostering teamwork, discipline, and character development,” said Councilman Robert Stokes Sr., representative of the 12th district of Baltimore. “By hosting these premier tournaments, we are providing young athletes with an opportunity to showcase their skills, compete at a high level, and connect with college recruiters. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to supporting and investing in the youth of our city, as well as highlighting Baltimore as a premier sports destination. I look forward to witnessing the incredible talent and passion on display in these tournaments and the positive impact they will have on our community.”



This initial tournament weekend occurring on February 24-25, 2024, will feature both the MADE Hoops East Coast Circuit and the Marquee Hoops Spring Middle School Circuit in a joint stop in Baltimore. This event brings the leading Middle School Circuits to the city of Baltimore and willinclude over 360 teams, 3,600 athletes and over 8,000 total visitors.

“We are beyond excited to welcome MADE & Marquee Hoops Basketball to Baltimore,” said TerryHasseltine, President of the Maryland Sports Commission “The MADE and Marquee Hoops teamsare top leaders in cutting edge youth basketball events and experiences. We have no doubt that these new youth basketball tournaments will be a great success in Charm City and look forward to a tremendous partnership for many years to come.”

Marquee Hoops will host an additional tournamentweekend in Baltimore on April 19-21, 2024, for its premier brand, the Jumpoff, geared toward high school athletes and university recruiters. This event brings top level, national, competition to Baltimore, including over 360 teams, 3,600 athletes and over 8,000 total visitors.

“It is an absolute honor to be the host city for the MADE x Marquee Hoops Youth Basketball tournaments through 2026,” said Al Hutchinson,President and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “Securing multi-year partnerships with organizations like MADE Hoops helps bring in large groups of athletes, coaches and families to experience Baltimore as a world-class destination for sports enthusiasts.”

For more information, please visit madehoops.com.

About MADE Hoops

MADE Hoops stands for Maximizing Athlete’s Development and Exposure. MADE Hoops is the grassroots leader in cutting edge youth basketball events and experiences. We feature the most competitive middle school league’s in the country, along with unmatched high school and middle school camps and tournaments. MADE Hoops aims to provide elite competition, high level coaching and training, unparalleled media coverage and professionally run events.

About Marquee Hoops

Marquee Hoops was created with a vision to provide recognition and an unmatched national exposure outlet for prospects and teams of all levels. From developmental, to elite, our goal is to provide a platform where student-athletes can compete. Marquee Hoops provides the platform for athletes to Make Their Marq and leave impressions on the competition, college coaches, and the media.

About Visit Baltimore

Visit Baltimore is the official sales and marketing arm for the City of Baltimore. The 501(c)(6) non-profit organization generates economic benefits for stakeholders through the attraction of convention,group and leisure visitors. In 2022, 26.7 million people visited Baltimore for overnight and day trips spending a total of $3.7 billion to Baltimore’s economy. For more information, please visit Baltimore.org.