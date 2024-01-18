The Baltimore Ravens officially got back to work earlier this week after having the bye. They now know the Houston Texans are the opponent set to come to M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 20, 2024 for a Divisional Playoff clash.

The Ravens have a few players that have already been where the franchise is looking to go, which is the Super Bowl. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the players that did so most recently when he was a key part of the Los Angeles Rams team that took home the Lombardi trophy two years ago. Like he did with the Rams, Beckham is heating up at the right time for the Ravens as they make their march towards a championship.

Beckham got to take part in that game and scored the game’s first touchdown, a 17-yard reception from Matthew Stafford. However, Beckham left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return. He suffered a torn ACL, less than a year and a half since he first tore it with Cleveland in October 2020.

The Rams decided not to re-sign Beckham as he spent the offseason recovering from the knee injury. Beckham remained a free agent but worked out in Arizona to rehab. The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract to bolster the receiving group.

It’s already paid dividends. Beckham has been a reliable option for Lamar Jackson. He posted 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Beckham also played a key role in the development of rookie Zay Flowers who led the team in receptions (77) and receiving yards (858).

Beckham reflected on the road it took to get to this point with the Ravens earlier this week.

“It’s been a long two and a half years, so it all boils down to this. We only have four or five days guaranteed left. Everything else, you earn after that. Everything else after that, you’ve earned,” Beckham said. “It’s like you might as well reap the benefits of all the hard work you put in. We’re all fighting for the opportunity to earn the opportunity to be able to practice again for another week, and it starts with beating a very good team in the Houston Texans.”

The fight that Beckham waged to help put the Ravens in position to be the top seed in the AFC isn’t lost on his coach, John Harbaugh.

“[Odell Beckham Jr.]’s been through a lot. Odell has been through so much, and he’s worked so hard, and it hasn’t been easy,” Harbaugh said. “He’s at his best right now. You see him out there; he looks really good, he’s moving around excellently, [he’s] fast, he’s catching the ball [and] he’s running great routes, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he does here.”

Harbaugh is right. Beckham is returning to being the explosive player that was once considered to be a threat anytime he touched the ball. Harbaugh rested most of the starters in the season finale so Beckham didn’t play.

Although Beckham only had one reception in Week 17, it went for 33 yards. Beckham averaged 16 yards per reception in the season, the most he’s averaged in a single year over his career.

Jackson knows he’ll need Beckham more than ever as things start to tighten up in the postseason. He expects steady improvement over the year to roll into the playoffs.

“I believe he has been getting better each and every week throughout the offseason to returning to the player he once was,’” Jackson said. “Like I said, all year he has been. But, as the playoffs start rolling, he will definitely be one of the guys.”