Morgan State University and the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) formally cemented a collaborative agreement to offer students a seamless and efficient path toward earning a bachelor’s degree through the new Degrees to Succeed (D2S) program. Together, two of Maryland’s largest institutions—Morgan, the state’s largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU), and CCBC, the largest 2-year public college in the state—will provide dual admission to students, increasing associate degree attainment and accelerating undergraduate degree completion.

“Unlocking a world of possibilities, our newly cemented dual admission program with CCBC bridges the gap between aspiration and achievement,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan. “Together, we are empowering students to seamlessly enroll in both institutions, pioneering a pathway to success. This partnership isn’t just about degrees; it’s about creating a synergy that accelerates learning, making the journey from associate to bachelor’s degrees not only exceptionally efficient but also truly transformative, redefining education and demonstrating that partnerships like this are not just helpful, but imperative, for greater accessibility to higher education.”

Administrators from Morgan hosted the official memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony led by President Wilson and CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis, signaling the program’s launch.

The Degrees to Succeed program provides students with benefits of both institutions, starting their coursework at CCBC — completing their Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree — then transferring their credits to Morgan — where they would begin their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree as a Junior (third-year student). Additional benefits for CCBC students participating in the Degrees to Succeed program at Morgan include the following: