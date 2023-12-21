Rashad Corey, a talented costume designer/assistant costume designer, developed expertise identifying and building realistic characters who appear on the big screen.

“It’s not about always putting people in the finest things or the things that might look the cutest or look the most fabulous, but it’s really identifying with the script and who that character is, and what they would wear and what they would do,” Corey said, explaining several critical elements of costume design.

Rashad Corey, Oprah Winfrey and Francine Jamison-Tanchuck. Winfrey was one of the producers of the bold new take on the beloved classic.

Photo credit: A crew member of “The Color Purple”



He added, “Say for instance, from ‘The Color Purple,’ we went through so many different eras… from the early 1900s all the way up into 1946. So, it was really a lot of research and education of that time. It wasn’t just about what they wore, it was about the demographic of the people.”

Corey worked as the assistant costume designer for “The Color Purple” musical/drama under Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, the costume designer and industry veteran.

Amazingly, Corey, who is also a stylist, spoke an opportunity to work on “The Color Purple” into existence in 2022, after Oprah Winfrey released the cast and the concept of the film. Corey loved the movie and cast of vibrant Black people.

“I put a post out there [on social media] and I shared Oprah’s post. I said ‘I want in on this Black excellence. I said #Goddoitforme,’” Corey said.

J Lamar Nichols, Angela Bassett, Rashad Corey and Christian Bullock at the world premier of “The Color Purple.” It was held at The Academy Museum in Hollywood, California on December 6, 2023.

Courtesy photo



He put action behind his words, gathering contacts and taking bold steps. A series of events led to opportunities to prove that he was a skilled, fast learner. Originally, Corey was brought in as a costumer who would help on set with costumes that the designer had already created. A supervisor ended up connecting him with the designer who interviewed him. Corey was instructed to pull clothes for a fitting for Louis Gossett, Jr.

“With that fitting, Mr. Gossett was completely amazed and felt like he was in character. He told my designer, Ms. Francine, how pleased he was after the fitting was over,” Corey said.

Then, Jamison-Tanchuck asked Corey if he ever thought about being a designer.

“At that point, I’d only been in the film industry for three years. To get to a design level in the film business in three years is unheard of, so I was completely astonished that she asked me that question, because at that point, I knew what the interview was for an assistant designer,” Corey said.

The go-getter who became a part of Jamison-Tanchuck’s design team for “The Color Purple” grew up in Baltimore, Maryland enduring challenges. Corey recalled being bullied, suffering from rejection, being molested as a teenager by a pastor in 2005 and endured a humiliating trial.

School was very challenging for Corey, too.

While sitting in class, Corey doodled and sketched images from his head. Then, Corey failed the sixth grade. It was a wake-up call for him.

“But I always wanted to design. I always wanted to style. I always had an eye for fashion and building characters, but more so, I always had a vision and a passion for what I’m doing now.”

Rashad Corey at work.

Photo credit: A crew member of “The Color Purple”



Corey’s mother, Wanda Clark, attempted to get her son enrolled into a school that had a program for stage production design and costume. After sketching to create a whole portfolio, he was rejected and crushed.

“When I wasn’t accepted to that program, I put down my passion, stopped sketching and I stopped dreaming. I stopped even wanting to design,” Corey said.

He headed to study psychology in college. Along the way, Dr. Jamal Bryant prophesied that he saw Corey working in the fashion industry, without knowing that he wanted to design and stopped designing.

Corey added, “He said my name would be in lights and I would go very far.”

He never gave up on fulfilling his destiny, despite discouraging events. Corey was inspired to get back to working on his dream. After attending The Art Institute of Philadelphia, Corey earned a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Marketing.

Corey offered inspiring words for anyone who might feel discouraged. He recommended taking trauma and tragedies to build momentum and triumph from them.

“I always knew that God was building my story and building my testimony. So, nothing good comes to people that don’t believe. Believing in yourself and believing in God who empowers you to do what you do, is the most important thing,” Corey said.

“The Color Purple” musical/drama will be released in theaters on December 25, 2023. Learn more about the movie via https://www.thecolorpurplefilm.net/. Follow Corey on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theeerashadcorey.