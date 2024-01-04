Today is not only a new day, but a new year. As with previous years, January can be a month full of hope, promise and intention as we reflect on our accomplishments for 2023 and set goals for 2024. It is fitting then that the title for the January series of articles is “We are MORE in 2024.” MORE is my acronym for “Mining Opportunities for Resilient Employment,” a statement that speaks to the spirit of the current or aspiring Information Technology (IT) professional as we venture into 2024.

In keeping with the promise of the new year, our article title has further meaning in the following ways:

We Are: Speaks to an inclusive and community-oriented endeavor, reflecting a collective effort or movement towards a common goal. In the context of the IT industry, it can signify the shared journey of individuals, educators, and employers, towards fostering a robust workforce equipped with the necessary skills and opportunities to succeed in IT.

Mining Opportunities: Suggests a proactive and diligent search for opportunities within the IT industry. It reflects the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of IT, where new technologies, tools, and methodologies are continually emerging. By “mining,” individuals are digging deep into the industry to uncover opportunities, be it new roles in fields like Virtual Reality (VR), Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), or innovative ways of working such as remote and freelance work.

Resilient Employment: The IT industry is known for its resilience and adaptability, especially evident in how it has navigated the most recent global challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pursuing a career in IT often means engaging in continuous learning and upskilling to remain relevant and resilient in the face of change. Resilient employment in this context refers to job stability, career longevity, and the ability to adapt to and thrive in various economic climates and industry transformations. The IT industry is seen as a land of opportunity, with each specific focus representing a chance to build a career that’s not only thriving but also adaptable and enduring.

This series of three articles will serve as your gateway to understanding how to identify and seize these opportunities: introducing the broad spectrum of career paths within IT. From the foundational blocks of computer support and network management to the entrepreneurial heights of IT consultancy, we will explore how each action contributes to a resilient and fulfilling career journey.

One first step might be to determine your aptitude for and/or interest in specific categories of job opportunities in the IT field. These broad IT categories include (1) Infrastructure and Network Management; (2) Cybersecurity and Assurance; (3) Software and Application Development; (4) Design, Development, and User Experience; (5) Data Management and Analytics; and (6) Strategy, Support, and Innovation.

This may involve simply sitting down and taking a personal inventory of your interests, knowledge, and abilities, then comparing that to IT job announcements and/or technical school, or college course descriptions. It might include taking advantage of career development resources available from sources such as the University of Maryland Career Center (https://careers.umd.edu/explore-careers), the Maryland Department of Disabilities (https://mdtransitions.org/career-planning/ ) or the Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ Career Center (https://www.thehbcucareercenter.com/future-of-work).

If you are or have a child still in middle or high school, it might involve looking into the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) programs sponsored by the Maryland State Department of Education and implemented in select school districts in the state. If you are an adult looking for alternative resources, you may find support and advice from one of Baltimore’s One-Stop Career Centers, which partners with local workforce development agencies.

Other online resources that can help you identify a specific IT career path are:

CareerOneStop (https://careeronestop.org) – a resource sponsored by the US department of Labor which offers online tools for exploring career options, finding training and education, and/or job searching. The Maryland Department of Labor’s Maryland Workforce Exchange (https://mwejobs.maryland.gov) – where you can find the link to the MD Job Genie, a resource for exploring career possibilities. There you can receive “data-driven career recommendations for you to explore new career paths that leverage your skills in a new way, boost your income, or for which there are many jobs available in Maryland. When you find a new career that interests you, you can explore available jobs and training programs within that career as posted on the Maryland Workforce Exchange (MWE).” The US Bureau of Labor Statistic’s Occupational Outlook Handbook (https://www.bls.gov/ooh/) – another resource for researching occupations and accessing resources related to your area of interest.

The path you ultimately choose will be yours as each path offers a unique convergence of challenge and reward. As technology continues to evolve, so will the roles and responsibilities of IT professionals. Embrace this evolution with curiosity and determination, and you’ll find your potential in this field is as boundless as the technology itself.