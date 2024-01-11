Tyler Stallings, 12, The Baltimore Times’ Junior Reporter, had an opportunity to interview a PAW Patrol ®Live! spokesperson about the live show.

Mark your calendar for January 26-28, 2024! PAW Patrol ®Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is an action-packed, music-filled production that will be coming to the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland. The show is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol. It airs on Nickelodeon.

Tyler A. Stallings, The Baltimore Times Junior Reporter

Courtesy photo



Jenna Barricklo, a spokesperson for PAW Patrol ®Live! , answered questions about “The Great Pirate Adventure.”

“It’s a really fun show. It has lots of good music and dancing, and you get to help the pups solve clues and go on their adventures. They need lots of audience participation, so even if you’ve never seen the Paw Patrol before, it’s a new show entirely. So, you don’t need to be familiar with it. You can come as a brand-new Paw Patrol fan, or a Paw Patrol fan who has been around for years,” said Barricklo.

What is PAW Patrol ®Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” about? It is pirate day in Adventure Bay. Mayor Goodway has decided that it’s going to be pirate day, so everyone dresses as a pirate. They get fun costumes.

“But while this is happening, Cap’n Turbot has fallen into a cave. So, the pups have to go rescue Cap’n Turbot with the help of Ryder and Mayor Goodway. While rescuing Cap’n Turbot, they discover a secret pirate treasure map. So, they must find the treasure on the treasure map before Mayor Humdinger finds it first. Mayor Goodway goes on the pirate adventure with them to find the treasure,” Barricklo divulged.

Ryder is the pup’s leader. He helps them go on their missions. All the pups are rescue dogs. They all have different jobs. For example, Marshall has his fire truck. Each pup all has different skills that they use to help save people and rescue them. We would tell you more, but we don’t want to spoil the show.

What ages are recommended to attend the show?

According to Barricklo, children who are ages 2 to 6 years old are suggested to come to the show. However, it is fun for any age, whether you are 99 or if you’re a baby.

“Everyone has a lot of fun at the show,” she said.

Are there any chances for the attendees to get up close and personal with the actors and characters?

“After the show, we have a VIP experience. Kids can go meet the pups and meet Ryder and a pirate. They can sit really close to the stage. They get to see the pups up close and personal,” according to Barricklo.

The VIP package can be bought from the show’s website.

Is there a message in the interactive live stage show?

“Ryder always loves to remind the pups that no job is too big and no pup is too small. We say that a lot. That is our main message to remind kids that no pup and no kid is too small to get a job done. Anything can be achievable if you set your mind to it,” stated Barricklo.

PAW Patrol ®Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be held at the Hippodrome Theatre located 12 N Eutaw Street in Baltimore, Maryland 21201. Tickets start at $31.50. Tickets for performances in Baltimore may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Prices are subject to change. Each adult and child (regardless of age) must have a ticket.

Going to this live event would be an amazing bonding experience, treat, or even just fun in general for your family or friends. Live shows can be entertaining to watch. You should consider going to the show! If you do, have a blast!

For more information about the show, or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.