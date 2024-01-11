Felicia Jackson reflected on a serious medical emergency that inspired her to start CPRWrap, Inc.

“In 2002, while driving with my family in Chattanooga, Tennessee, my 2-year-old son Markel faced a life-threatening choking incident. He was turning blue and slipping into unconsciousness. Despite my annual CPR training from working in a hospital, fear paralyzed me, leaving me unable to assist my child,” Jackson, founder and CEO of CPRWrap, Inc. recalled. “I conceived the concept for CPRWrap in 2002 following the harrowing incident.”

After Jackson’s husband saved their son from the choking event, Markel was taken to the hospital and discharged the same day. Today, he is a thriving young man with a child of his own. Although the outcome was positive for Markel, the unsettling incident remained etched in Jackson’s mind. She was able to extract a bigger purpose from the experience. Jackson transformed into an inventor. CPRWrap is a first of its kind, user-friendly tool. Jackson conceived it to simplify and empower any non-medical bystander, during cardiopulmonary resuscitation(CPR). CPRWrap is meant to provide individuals with a clear guide for proper hand placement and compression technique, ultimately empowering anyone to be lifesavers, according to Jackson.

She added, “CPRWrap is used by placing the template over the victim’s chest, which then provides users with a visual guide for proper alignment.”

Image credit: Courtesy of CPRWrap, Inc.



COVID-19 left many people feeling squeamish when it comes to evaluating the risk of spreading germs. Rescuers and health providers were already concerned about transmission of infections while administering CPR, according to an article published by National Library of Medicine.

“Among those risks, transmission of an infectious agent has been one of the most compelling triggers of reluctance to perform CPR among providers. The concern for transmission of an infection from the resuscitated subject may impede prompt initiation and implementation of CPR, compromising survival rates and neurological outcomes of the patients. Infections during CPR can be potentially acquired through airborne, droplet, contact, or hematogenous transmission. However, only a few cases of infection transmission have been actually reported globally,” the article informed.

Jackson’s product addresses this valid concern.

“CPRWrap Resuscitation Kits have a one-way valve mouth shield to protect the user from any fluid contaminations…,” Jackson said.

The wife, mother and grandmother further explained that the kits are tailored to meet the specific needs of different age groups. Versions for adults (8 years and up); children (1 to 8 years old); and Infants (newborn to 1 year old) are available. Additionally, each CPRWrap is now equipped with instructions in both English and Spanish. Another helpful attribute is that CPRWrap’s compact design allows for convenient storage in cars, purses, and emergency kits, allowing users to effectively respond to (CPR) needs anytime, or anywhere.

The product has been well received.

“To date, we have successfully sold over 80,000 CPRWrap Resuscitation Kits globally,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s story also needs to be told because when Markel experienced a medical emergency, Jackson froze, instead of initiating CPR on him. She forgot everything that she knew.

Jackson was moved to create a simplified, foolproof CPR guide, after considering that countless individuals worldwide never had CPR training. They too could also come face-to-face with the need to help someone who experienced a medical emergency someday. Jackson had a non-working prototype by 2010, then subsequently filed for the patent in 2016.

“I was able to transition from my role as a physical therapist assistant to focus solely on growing CPRWrap, dedicating myself full-time to advancing our mission and expanding our life-saving impact,” Jackson said.

She was dedicated to taking several years to navigate the complexities of the patent process for CPRWrap. Jackson also needed to learn about materials, manufacturing expertise, proper packaging, and seek invaluable insights from esteemed leaders in cardiology, respiratory care and CPR instruction to ensure the product met the highest standards of efficacy and safety. Jackson succeeded. Her dedication to her goals also led to financial boosts.

“In 2023, I achieved significant milestones by securing victories in prominent pitch competitions across the country,” Jackson said.

She won $50,000 at the New Voices Foundation Power Pitch during the Global Black Economic Forum Stage at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans; another $50,000 at the Black Magic Reimagined Summit Pitch Competition in Dallas, Texas; and $25,000 at the 2023 USAA Pitch Competition, powered by Bunker Labs, in San Antonio, Texas. Jackson obtained several grants amounting to $125,000 in 2023 significantly propelled Jackon’s business forward.

Jackson stated that she is gearing up to launch the very first CPR Kit designed specifically for dogs later this year.

“A key piece of advice I’d give to budding product creators is to maintain unwavering belief in your vision, even when faced with naysayers. Let your sense of purpose drive you, ensuring you remain resilient in the face of challenges,” Jackson said.

Visit https://cprwrap.com and https://www.facebook.com/CPRWrap/ to learn more about CPRWrap Resuscitation Kits.