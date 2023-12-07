With the beautiful Gramercy Mansion and the famed Village of Cross Keys in Baltimore as their backdrop, three couples attend a retreat during the holidays to strengthen their respective relationships. New feelings emerge when a couple’s son shows up to the retreat uninvited and falls for the manager. The famed therapist guiding the retreat works through feelings of her own after getting to know the groundskeeper.

This gathering is certain to be a memorable one, and you can watch it all unfold in “Christmas Couples Retreat,” premiering Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. on Maryland Public Television (MPT). The film is directed and produced by Baltimore’s own Salvatore Vincent De Paul Zannino.

Salvatore Vincent De Paul Zannino is a native of Baltimore and also stars in the film.

Courtesy Photo



“I knew that I wanted to do a holiday film that really supported local filmmakers,” said Zannino, who is a two-time Emmy award winner. “I felt so happy to be back in my hometown.”

In addition to directing “Christmas Couples Retreat,” Zannino also stars in the 80-minute film along with Christene Marie; Brandon Tyler Russell, Karina Michel; Dana May Jamison; Sherrod Taylor; Jimmy Clabots; Vanessa Meadows;Tony DiVirgilio Jr; Leah Villone; Bill Dawes; and Cali Norton.

“Christmas Couples Retreat” is the first holiday film lensed at Gramercy Mansion and the Village of Cross Keys.

“The reason why I selected the Gramercy is because it was very cinematic,” said Zannino. “It was very Tudor style. Why not showcase Baltimore? A lot of times we see one side of Baltimore, but Baltimore has many other colors and layers. Baltimore is also very historic. I love Baltimore history. If you shoot a movie, I feel it should be done in Baltimore.”

Zannino’s career spans three decades, starting with his first feature role in “Hairspray” directed by John Waters. He has appeared on numerous TV shows including: “West Wing”: “Frasier”; “Charmed”; “Blacklist”; “Madame Secretary”; “The Encounter”; and The Bay. His career as a producer includes award-winning evergreen family films such as “Love on the Rock.”

A Miami, New York, and Los Angeles bi-coastal film and television actor, he graduated from Johns Hopkins University before moving to Miami Beach to work at Mt. Sinai Medical Center. While working at the Miami Beach Hospital, he was discovered and began doing fashion shows for the late designer Gianni Versace. His acting career began with his first role as “Beowolf.”

“For me, I think it was a natural progression going from actor, director, and producer, because you know what it takes to get in those shorts…15 hours a day,” he said. “I call them shorts, but they’re long. Natural producers and directors understand the work of creating the content, and I’ve spent so many years working in this industry.”

Zannino’s father was a mortuary scientist and owned funeral homes in Maryland, while his mother dedicated her time to chairing committees for the March of Dimes and other organizations.

“It’s all about community, it’s all about values, and it’s all about listening,” he said. “It’s also about understanding each other. My family was always part of our community and I wanted to do something for our community. That’s why I’m so proud of this film.”

Zannino recently appeared in IFC’s Sundance Film Festival Alfred P. Sloan award-winner “TESLA.” He volunteers his time at the House of Camillus for battered women. He is the founder of http://www.fiveartsfilms.com and supports emerging filmmakers and artists.

“When people watch “Christmas Couples Retreat,” I want them to be in the moment, conscientious and entertained,” said Zannino. “I also want people to understand relationships. People may come up with their own epiphanies or revelations about caring for each other. No matter who we are, we all are going through struggles. I believe this movie is quite brilliant.”

“Christmas Couples Retreat” is Not Rated. For more information, visit https://www.mpt.org.