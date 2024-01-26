Baltimore, MD. January 22, 2024. The 2nd Annual We Empower Women Executive Women of Color Winter Brunch, eagerly awaited by many, took place on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport. This exclusive gathering extended a complimentary invitation to nearly 150 accomplished women in C-Suite positions from various professions from the Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Philadelphia regions to attend.

Adrienne Banfield Norris, Virginia Ali, Vida Ali Sandra Bempong, Risha Williams, Dena Freeman (Morgan State Athletic Director), Honorable Angela Alsobrooks, LaTara Harris, Helen Holton Keiva Rodrigues, Tiffany Spalding, Sonjie DeCaires Diana Leon Brown, Mrs. District of Columbia Tameka Young, Keiva Rodrigues Nykidra Robinson, Black Girls Vote Sharon Green Middleton, Vice Chair, Baltimore City Council

Shelonda Stokes Courtesy photos

With a focus on embracing women of different ages, ethnic backgrounds, industries, and career paths, this event created an authentic atmosphere where every woman felt represented and respected.

“We desire to continue building the most powerful network of women executives in major metropolitan cities with a laser focus on giving back while keeping the doors open for the next generation,” said LaTara Harris, CEO and founder of We Empower Women. “It is our obligation as executives to never lose sight of that calling,” she continued.

Amsale Geletu, Joy Moore, Matriarch of the Year



We Empower Women aims to Uplift and Empower Women to Reach their Full Potential and will celebrate their fifth year of incorporation this year. The BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was the Title Sponsor of the event.

The Executive Women of Color Winter Brunch hosted a panel discussion on “authenticity,” which featured Positively Gam Podcast and Red Table Talk show Host “Gammy” Adrienne Banfield Norris, esteemed TV News Anchor Shawn Yancy and LaTara Harris, the founder and CEO of We Empower Women. The panel was moderated by retired executive, Terrie Hunt.

Toni Draper, AFRO publisher, LaTara Harris, Paris Brown, Joy Bramble, The Baltimore Times Publisher



The Honorable Angela Alsobrooks was the opening speaker, and Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings delivered a captivating keynote speech during the event. Furthermore, the We Empower Women organization honored Ms. Joy Moore, mother of Governor Wes Moore, as their Matriarch of the Year. Joy Bramble, The Baltimore Times publisher and Toni Draper, AFRO publisher were the first two Matriarchs honored last year. The organization adds a new Matriarch every year.

Dr. Maya Rockeymore Cummings



Membership is open and future events can be found online at www.weempowerwomen.org