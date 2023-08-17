My goodness! Hello everyone! I am telling you this has been a month for me. I just got out of the hospital from a second spinal surgery, but I am home and doing pretty good. My “Boo-Boo,” Mr. Shorty, is taking very good care of me. I will be ready to hit the street soon. As you can see, there is a lot going on this month for your entertainment pleasure. I would first like to congratulate my buddy, Pat Brown from out of Washington, DC on her 50+ Second Half Magazine Annual Awards Ceremony, a black-tie affair, which will be held at the Patapsco Arena, 3301 Annapolis Road on Saturday, August 27 from 5-10 p.m. Oooooh! Honey Child! There will be some jumping up and down doing some “James Brown” at this party, I can promise you that. The entertainment itself will be out-of-sight! Check this out! The Crosswinds, Skip Mahoney’s Casuals, “Song Bird” Coates, Ray Apollo, Kim Smith and Bee Songstress just to get started. The ticket also includes dinner. Many artists will be honored. For more information, call Viola Griffin at 443-822-5356.

The Baltimore Museum of Industry presents a Community Concert on Saturdays August 19 and September 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring John Lamkin Favorites Jazz Quintet. It is a free outdoor concert, part of the BMI Farmer’s Market, 1415 Key Highway. And it is free parking.

Say Congratulations to WMEL Radio’s very own “The Duchess” Jureesa McBride and her radio show, “The Duchess Soul Sessions” and for being on WMEL Radio for 10 years, making her the second longest personality on WMEL Radio.



Oh! You must visit the new BMA at Lexington Market. Their branch location at Baltimore’s historic Lexington Market has officially reopened. This completely renovated space builds on the success of their previous stall in the former East Market giving visitors even more room to experience and create art. I am not too much into the Arts of this kind, but I know many of my readers are. This year, the BMA expanded its collection through the acquisition of more than 100 works of art, including significant works by artists connected to the Baltimore region. Sixteen of these works are now on view throughout the galleries this summer.

Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. James and Brenda Hamlin on their 55th Wedding Anniversary, owners of the famous Avenue Bakery on Pennsylvania Avenue and Baker Street.



An die Musik Live, Jazz Venue on Charles Street has a hell-la-VA line-up for the month of August. Henry, the owner is doing a fantastic job of bringing in the best of the best jazz and blues artists from all over the country and always, always includes our local jazz artists. The line-up for this month is as follows: Friday, August 18, 7 p.m., Hannah Mayer & Friends; Saturday, August 19, Janelle Gill pays tribute to Ahamad Jamal; Sunday, August 20 at 5 p.m., Walt Weiskopf European Quartet; Tuesday, August 22, 8 p.m. will be Miguel Zenon/Luis Perdomo Album Release; Oh! My Goodness! My musical daughter Gabrielle Goodman is coming on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m., my musical son, Warren Wolf; on Sunday, August 27 at 3 p.m., Deep Water Jazz Band Encore Performance. Also, all their concerts are live-streamed.

Ms. Margaret Nicholson is celebrating her 99th birthday on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 1-6 p.m. at a Block Party on Cottage Avenue and Park Heights. The Ceremonial Street Sign Dedication is at 2 p.m. God Bless her. Congratulations!



A dear friend, Peggy Seeney Caranda recently had a book signing for her new book, “The Neighborhood’s Child,” It is a book of poems and verses from her childhood life. My next column will give you more details about this extraordinary woman and her new book and where her next book signing will take place.

Alright, my dear friends, I got to go now but remember, if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.