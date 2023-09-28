Grammy-winning artist Usher plans to dazzle hundreds of millions of fans as he takes center stage for the highly anticipated 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. On February 11, 2024, the renowned performance will occur at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, just outside the famed Las Vegas Strip.



Kim Kardashian surprised Usher with a phone call to announce that he would be headlining at X (previously known as Twitter).



The appearance will mark Usher’s second appearance at the Super Bowl, following his 2011 performance alongside the Black Eyed Peas. Rihanna headlined the event last year and revealed her pregnancy to A$AP Rocky during her unforgettable performance.



“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement.



He extended his gratitude, saying, “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”



Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation company is returning to produce the halftime show for the fifth consecutive year, also commended Usher. “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z stated.



He added, “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.” The rapper, 53, and Usher, 44, have previously collaborated on tracks including “Hot Tottie,” “Anything,” and “Best Thing.”



Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live on CBS on February 11, 2024. The iconic halftime show generally draws hundreds of millions of viewers, making it one of the most sought-after platforms in music.