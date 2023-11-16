Hello everyone,

I hope that you are having a good day. If you are feeling a little under the weather, my prayers are with you.

This week my headline is about a special person, Donna Bruce, who is doing something special for the community. Donna Bruce of (Donna Bruce of DBU Unlimited, Inc.) is doing her Annual Fundraising Fashion Show on Sunday, November 19, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt Street in Baltimore, Maryland. You know Donna’s mission is about creating a support system for those who have experienced loss, emphasizing the power of art, creativity and shared experiences. Her organization strives to honor the memories of departed loved ones, while providing individuals with resources. This week, the organization’s event will include several designers for the fashion show such as: Xavier Furs, Alex Risimnic Couture, Classic Consigns By KYS, GEO Owens Fashion, Sober Period and ATL’s own Mr. Carlyle E. Williams of the Mr. Carlyle Collection. I will see you there.

MILTON DUGGER SAYS ‘STILL NOT DONE EVEN AT 81’

Milton Dugger, one of Baltimore’s promoters and entertainers, is celebrating his 81st birthday. He invites all to come and enjoy his annual event and celebrate your birthday with him too on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hall, located at 5500 York Road from 6-11 p.m. Let me tell you he celebrates his birthday every year in fine style. This year he will have on stage, live entertainment featuring the Flamingos starring Terry Johnson, (“I Only Have Eyes for You”); my musical goddaughter and son, Gabrielle Goodman and David Bunn; Charles “Big Daddy” Stallings and his band; The Palovations will also be there singing; “Mister T.” doing a Barry White Tribute; and The Bleu Lights and The Chaumont’s. Ladies and gentlemen, I am telling you, you do not want to miss this one. It will be done cabaret style. Take your own picnic basket (BYOF) and take your own favorite drinks (BYOB). He is providing free set-ups. I will see you there.

Don’t forget, Ms. Maybelle and Tee-Shirt Brian are having their annual Turkey Drive & Give Away on Friday, November 17, 2023 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Arena Players located on McCulloh Street in Baltimore. Bring your bags with you.

I am hoping to see you this weekend, on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at Hassan Rasheed’s dynamite show called the “Soul Marathon Cabaret,” as always. He is presenting a one-of-a-kind dynamite show at the 5th Regiment Amory. Man-n-n-n! I haven’t been there in years, located 219 W. Hoffman Street. Check this out! His show will feature The Intruders; Ray, Goodman & Brown; Blue Magic; J’Kar; Shades of Darkness; Christal F; The Palovations; and Crosswinds. The hosts and hostess are Randy Dennis, DJ Mike Jones and Ms. Maybelle. Honey Child, this will be a hell-la-VA show! For more information, call 443-621-7449.

Well, my dear friends, I have to go now. Remember, if you want me to talk about your event in my column, or if you want to invite me, you must email me the information to rosapryor@aol.com. I do not take information from Facebook. If you need me, call me at 410-833-9474. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.