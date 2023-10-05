October 5 marks the recognition of World Teachers’ Day.

“The 2023 celebrations will aim to put the importance of stopping the decline in the number of teachers and then starting to increase that number at the top of the global agenda,” according to (UNSECO) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Taylor Schlitz, 21, is among educators who should be celebrated and appreciated daily.

“I’ve been wanting to be a teacher since I was 14 years old,” the second-year teacher said. “I want to give back to my community.”

Her mother, Myiesha Taylor, MD is pleased with her daughter’s professional path.

She said, “It is the duty of our schools and K-12 educators to shape the next generation of diverse professionals, whether they be physicians, lawyers, scientists, MBAs, teachers, or beyond. I am proud that Haley is taking time to help be part of that.”

Based in Texas, the fifth-grade teacher deeply cares about her impact. Taylor Schlitz’s understanding of issues in education begins with her personal journey when she attended public school.

“I had a decent experience up until middle school. That’s when I started facing difficulties. I was a gifted and talented student, but I was overlooked, so my education was giving me a disservice,” she said.

Her grades started to slip because she was gifted and talented and needed special attention, but she was not being challenged. Taylor Schlitz went from earning straight A’s to B’s.

Her attentive mother noticed that her daughter was not as engaged in her education. Taylor Schlitz was not pushing herself to do better and try to work for her grades in public school. She was not permitted to test for the gifted and talented program because of a loophole. It was also recommended that she be held back.

Taylor decided to homeschool her daughter. She attended a college-style school and learned at home several days a week. Her parents, William Schlitz and Myiesha Taylor had a lot more control over their daughter’s education.

“When I was 10 years old, my mother pulled me out of public school, and I graduated high school and I was 13,” Taylor Schlitz said, explaining how she began to excel.

Taylor explained that with parental support, their daughter was enrolled at their local community college and thrived. Then, Taylor Schlitz kept going.

“Remarkably, she completed her undergraduate degree in just three years, earning both her A.A. (Associate of Arts degree) and B.A. (Bachelor of Arts) by the age of 16,” Taylor said.

Haley Taylor Schlitz, a 21-year-old thought leader, co-author of “The Homeschool Alternative: Incorporating a Homeschool Mindset for the Benefit of Black Children in America” and public speaker currently works as a second-year teacher.

Photo courtesy of Haley Taylor Schlitz

Taylor Schiltz initially wanted to be a doctor like her mother until she began thinking about other students.

“So, I switched to major in education and decided that I wanted to be a teacher and a lawyer and go into education policy to change the way our public school system functions, to change the way it works,” Taylor Schlitz said.

By 16 years old, Taylor Schlitz was enrolled in law school at Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in Dallas, Texas. She graduated at the age of 19, becoming SMU’s youngest law school graduate, ever.

Taylor Schlitz has plans to someday continue her professional journey.

“I want to be an education lawyer, and to do that, it’s necessary to have a foundation in education itself, to experience being in the classroom, to understand when I write this law, I can know based on my experiences how this will impact the classrooms, the teachers, the students, the principals…,” Taylor Schlitz said.

She also stated that she did not attend law school to chase big dollars or cases. The inspiring educator shows her students that people choose to be teachers and that it is a valuable profession. Taylor Schiltz has also sparked some of her students to want to pursue law school.

“If it weren’t for my education journey, and the good teachers that I had, especially later on in my education, I wouldn’t be where I am,” Taylor Schlitz said, crediting teachers for their impact.

William added, I take immense pride in Haley’s decision to embark on an impact year dedicated to teaching. This is her second year as an educator and her commitment showcases the significance of giving back in genuine and tangible ways. Through her role in teaching 5th-grade U.S. History, she not only imparts knowledge but also serves as a shining example for her peers in Generation Z, illustrating the importance of actively contributing to the betterment of our communities, nation, and the world at large.”

Visit https://www.haleytaylorschlitz.com/ to learn more about Taylor Schlitz.