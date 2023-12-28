Coppin State University had the privilege of hosting what turned out to be among the most momentous sporting events in Baltimore City in recent history.

A highly anticipated women’s basketball matchup that was regarded as a win for both opponents, Coppin State hosted No. 7 Louisiana State University (LSU) in what was the ideal homecoming night for Tigers standout Angel Reese on the evening of December 20, 2023.

Reese, a Baltimore native who starred for St. Frances Academy in high school, has emerged as one of the most influential female athletes in the country in recent years. The 6-foot-3 forward handily scored a game-high 26 to go with six rebounds and a career-high five steals, leading LSU to an 80-48 road win over CSU.

The event was more than a basketball game. It was a historical moment for HBCUs, women’s sports and Baltimore City. In the post-game press conference, Reese said she was elated to come back to the town “that made” her.

“A lot of people came out tonight and I know they were supporting Coppin, but being able to come to a historically Black college – my aunt went here, my cousin went here – and coming back here doing a lot for this community… was something that was important to me,” Reese said.

“I remember when I was young and I wanted the opportunity and the moment that could stretch my mind. Right now, I’m at the point where I have been able to stretch a lot of little girls’ minds and little boys’ minds where they know they could be in this position one day.

Coppin State guard Tiffany Hammond (2) attempts a 3-pointer over LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson. Hammond finished the night with 21 points on seven makes from behind the arc.



“Being a leader and being able to be someone they look up to is something that I’ve kind of embraced. Being from Baltimore, I know I have a great representation – not just in Baltimore but in the world. Coming back here, this is home first. I’m the Baltimore Barbie before I’m the Bayou Barbie.”

As Reese entered the PEC Arena, she was swarmed by cheers, cameras and children calling her name, “Angel, Angel” in an indelible moment that brought a smile to her face. As she exited the basketball court to head to the locker rooms, she waved at fans, family and supporters to culminate the perfect homecoming night.

The matchup also marked the first time an HBCU ever hosted a national champion and the first time an HBCU hosted a Play4Kay event.

Play4Kay, named in honor of the late Hall of Fame Coach Kay Yow, is a nationwide initiative that involves college athletes, coaches, officials and fans joining forces to support breast cancer awareness.

“We did something that was bigger than basketball,” Coppin State Head Coach Jermaine Woods said.

“We did what we had to do to bring some excitement to Baltimore… The goal was to put us on the big stage, and fight, and show people that we have something special at Coppin State.”

Coppin State’s PEC Arena was jam-packed with a reported attendance of 4,100 for its first-ever sold-out sporting event since the venue opened in 2009. The contest attracted a host of Reese’s family, friends and high school teammates from St. Frances Academy.

In the early going, the Eagles kept the game somewhat competitive though the Tigers were in control from start to finish. Trailing 24-10 after the first quarter, CSU opened the second on a 10-4 run and eventually narrowed its deficit to 28-20.

Coppin State guard Tiffany Hammond led the Eagles with 12 points in the first half en-route to scoring a team-high 21 on seven 3-pointers. Forward Laila Lawrence scored 11 and pulled down 11 rebounds while Faith Blackstone poured in 10 points for Coppin State.

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson added 18 points and three assists while forward Aneesah Morrow recorded a double-double of 13 points and 13 points to lift the Tigers to their 11th straight victory.

The club used its apparent size advantage, led by Reese and Morrow, to build a comfortable lead down the stretch and run away with the game in the second half. They outscored the Eagles 52-12 in the paint and outrebounded Coppin, 48-26.

The Eagles lost their seventh straight, falling to 3-10 overall on the season, as LSU improves to 12-1 and will return to action against Jacksonville University on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

Before opening conference play at the turn of the new year, Coppin will head to Durham, N.C., for its last non-conference challenge against Duke on Dec. 28.

Despite the rocky start to the 2023-24 season, the Eagles are holding their heads high with the focus of getting better day by day. Though the matchup against LSU was a loss on paper, it was esteemed a win for the women’s basketball program and the campus community.