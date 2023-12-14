The Baltimore Ravens have control of their own destiny after their come from behind win over the Los Angeles Rams. Pair that with the Miami Dolphins’ shocking loss at home to the Tennessee Titans and you have the makings for what should be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But, that’s only if the Ravens survive a tough stretch of games ahead of them.

“We just have to play our game [and] don’t play anybody else’s game, execute and run everything and do everything we need to do. And, we still have the best defense in the league,” rookie receiver Zay Flowers said.

The four remaining games will be a tough test for Baltimore. First up is a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football. A Christmas Day clash with the San Francisco 49ers on the West Coast comes the week after.

The Dolphins come to M&T Bank Stadium on New Year’s Eve for a game that could have major conference seeding impact. Then, the AFC South division rival Pittsburgh Steelers come to Baltimore to round out the regular season.

The combined 34-18 record of the four remaining opponents is nothing to scoff at.

“It will prepare us,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday. “We talked about that last night – and that’s really what it’s all about. But really, what we’re going to be focusing on is doing the best we can to win that game in what we’re going to consider a playoff type of an environment and a playoff type of a game – that kind of stakes. So, that’s how our guys will look at it.”

The Ravens had to find new ways to score in the passing game when Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews went down a few weeks ago. Second-year tight end Isaiah Likely provided some hope on Sunday by catching five of his seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Likely is a move tight end that can line up everywhere across the formation. The Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, wisely used motion to set Likely up for his touchdown reception.

“It was like a dream come true to see all that green in front of me,” Likely said of the play. “It was a fast motion play for me, and I didn’t really see anyone coming in motion with me. So, I raised my hand, and I was like, ‘Throw it to me. Throw it to me.’ [Lamar Jackson] saw me and I said, ‘I’ve got to score on this one.’”

Another player that scored is Flowers. The rookie scored his third touchdown of the season late in the Rams game.

Then there’s Tylan Wallace. Wallace’s punt return in overtime is an example of how the Ravens just find ways to win.

They fought the Rams all game. After both teams punted, it was time to bring things to a close. That’s what Wallace did on his 76-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“On that play, we had the return set up and I was like this is perfect opportunity to put the game away,” Wallace said. “It just feels great to be able to make a difference in the game and help the team win.”

Now the Ravens have won seven of their last eight games, after winning three games in a row. They hope to continue the streak Saturday in Jacksonville.