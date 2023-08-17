Eleven-year-old Gunner Hammett— a Williamsburg, Virginia resident, is no stranger to breaking track records.

“My family has always been there for me, no matter what the circumstance is,” Gunner said, speaking about what keeps him motivated to compete and accomplish amazing feats.

Gunner earned three gold medals during the week-long AAU Track and Field Junior Olympics 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa earlier this month. Gunner took home three gold medals in the 11 year-old boys division: first place in the 200-meter dash clocked in at 25.47; first-place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.53; and first-place in the 800-meter dash with a finishing time of 2:07.45. He broke all three of his personal records from this year’s track meets.

Photo credit: Amateur Athletics Union of the United States



Gunner earned status as a three-time national record holder in Iowa — twice in the 400-meter dash and once in the 800-meter dash. Additionally, Gunner earned All American status in all three of the events this year because he finished first place in them.

Despite his remarkable success, Gunner recalls beating a challenge early in life.

“When I was younger, I had asthma. I overcame that when I was three,” Gunner said.

Symone Hammett and Clinton Hammett are Gunner’s parents. Symone said that she grew up in Baltimore City. Gunner was born at Johns Hopkins Hospital located in Baltimore, Maryland. The Hammett family relocated from Maryland five years ago.

Photo credit: Chris Meyer



Symone, a mother of two, has become familiar with the routine of getting Gunner’s uniform ready for track meets and preparing meals. She also transports Gunner back and forth to track practice after he completes his schoolwork at home.

“That is quite a process because he’s pressed for time, so that he can make sure he has ample time to get his schoolwork done and also for us to travel and get to the practice track,” Symone said.

She is proud of her son’s athletic growth that is a result of training and God-given talent.

Gunner’s journey is a family affair. Even Gunner’s six-year-old sister cheers her brother on when he runs track. Away from sports, Gunner likes math and aspires to be a structural engineer someday. Sports planted seeds of discipline, work ethic and determination in the rising sixth grader.

“My dad just put me into track because he wanted to get my speed up for football. He said that track and football go hand in hand,” Gunner said, reflecting on his start as a six-year-old.

Clinton serves as Gunner’s coach. Gunner is accustomed to practicing speed and endurance three days a week as a part of his track workouts. On his off days, pushups, crunches and planks are a part of the unattached track runner’s regiment.

Gunner trains by himself. Clinton explained that it is uncommon.

“In other sports, when you’re running, it’s more of a punishment. You know, ‘Hey, you need to get on the line and make sure you get this worked out right.’ As an unattached athlete, he’s running alone. So, whether it’s punishment or conditioning or not, he has no one to push him at practice,” Clinton said, explaining that Gunner mentally and physically runs against the clock.

When football is in season, Gunner can be found putting on a helmet, pads and other kinds of protective gear. Perhaps athletic gifts are in Gunner’s genes. Clinton played Division 1 football on a scholarship. He also participated in shot put and discus throw, which are track and field events.

Clinton teaches his son that he must remain self-motivated.

“I think Gunner’s driven, and most importantly, he’s having fun. I don’t care what sport you do, if you’re not having fun, you’re not going to do it for daddy or another coach. You’re not going to give your all at it,” Clinton said.

He also explained that when Gunner was six years old, he was one of the fastest children on the football field. The goal was to determine if Gunner’s talents could be further developed on a track.

Clinton added, “Football did not take a backseat. If you ask him which one he enjoys most, he would say that he loves them both 50/50. He does track I’d say eight or nine months out of the year. Then, for three months, he’ll do football.”

Gunner’s father also mentioned that the family holds fundraisers to raise money for traveling requirements for the AAU Track and Field Junior Olympics. As an unattached athlete, there is no true funding source for expenses. Symone mentioned that the AAU’s Junior Olympics’ event locations vary each year.

Gunner’s track dreams are not just for the short-term.

“I feel like I want to go to the Olympics someday,” Gunner said.

Follow https://www.instagram.com/gunning4gunner/ to learn more about Gunner.