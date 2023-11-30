Eric Randall Jr., founder of a nonprofit called B-More Soleful Inc., has a passion to give old shoes new life.

“The nonprofit is based around collecting shoes and boots that people would typically throw out or give to Goodwill. Then, we take those old beat-up shoes, sanitize, clean and restore them back to wearable condition,” Randall said, adding that they are primarily distributed to children in need.

He added, “Currently, we service Keys Empowers nonprofit which is one of the official sponsors of the mayor’s office. They are connected to about three to four schools in the inner city and they help service thousands of kids in Baltimore.”

Every Wednesday, Randall teaches 10 students the history of sneakers. He also provides instructions about shoe and boot restoration.

Randall’s methods of collecting shoe donations prior to the pandemic included placing trash cans in numerous schools and businesses to enable donors to leave shoes for his cause. He picked them up to give “kicks” his special touch. Donations were stored in storage units.

Eric Randall Jr. restored and customized these shoes for a student because he earned straight A’s in school.

Courtesy photo



“I also had old bookcases that served as a shoe rack in most of the schools where they could distribute [refurbished shoes] as they saw fit.”

These days, Randall stores shoe donations in his garage or basement, until he can afford a storage unit.

Additionally, some of Randall’s supporters who want to keep their shoes or boots, support his nonprofit by allowing him to give their boots and other shoes a second life through his paid footwear cleaning service. Payment is used to buy new shoes at a discount, in addition to purchasing supplies such as paint and shoestrings.

Randall, who is also an entrepreneur, husband and father, makes time to run his nonprofit and BE-Z Clothing Company.

The busy Baltimorean is open to making a positive impact in the community through collaborative efforts and teamwork. Randall wants to connect with volunteers; supporters who will share social media content; individuals who have space that can be used; people who want to make financial contributions; or in-kind donations such as shoestrings. An Amazon Wish List is available for donors who prefer to buy needed items directly. Tax write-off forms can be provided for business donors.

“My goal is to raise enough money to be able to pay my students [to help with shoe restoration] and to have a storage unit,” Randall said.

Jennifer A. Pope, a licensed clinical social worker, community partner and volunteer stated that B-More Soleful Inc. has supported communities and hundreds of children across Baltimore City who need shoes and other apparel.

“This organization provides support to children’s self-esteem and self-awareness. They also assist in creating a sense of community by encouraging the children who receive shoes to donate their old ones to help someone as they receive help as well,” Pope explained.

“B-More Soleful believes when you look good, you feel good. This can have a direct effect on school behaviors and grades for many of our children,” Pope said. “They also provide education on taking care of the shoes you receive and how this translates into good hygiene and self-pride.”

B-More Soleful is based in Baltimore County. Randall started the nonprofit in 2017 because he noticed a young child who appeared to be between three- and five-years old walking in the snow in some slide-on Van shoes with a hole in them.

“I felt so bad. I said ‘If I were rich, I would just have bought her some new boots.’ I then felt like that was an excuse. I decided to leave my office for a month and just teach myself through YouTube videos how to restore [old pairs of ] shoes and boots that I had at my apartment at the time,” Randall said.

Randall asked friends to donate their old shoes, too. Eventually, he returned to work and started a partnership with Dayspring at Harford Heights where he began helping youth.

B-More Soleful Inc. also offers a school program. The nonprofit gives shoes to students who improve behaviorally or earn a higher letter grade.

“Kids in our programs have shown a significant gain in grades and attitude, compared to those who haven’t,” Randall said.

Most of the time, B-More Soleful’s donations come from Randall’s social media contacts, friends and family. He wants the next generation to remember him and his movement.

“I want to be a hometown hero,” Randall said.

If you would like to support Randall’s cause, he can be reached through @bmoresolefulkicks or @ceobez on Instagram. His phone number is (443) 839-4777.