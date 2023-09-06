At a time when the desire for better government is on the minds of people the world over, Jehovah’s Witnesses will launch an international campaign to bring attention to a universal solution. The Witnesses will feature a special edition of “The Watchtower” magazine, available in over 780 languages in print and online, with the theme “What Is God’s Kingdom?” (Photo Courtesy of JW.org)



Local volunteers from Baltimore and surrounding areas will distribute this special edition magazine during the month of September.



It will be my privilege to participate in this worldwide campaign,” said Lillie Henley, a resident of Owings Mills, Maryland. “This special message will help many people

understand what they are praying for when they recite the Lord’s Prayer.”

Throughout the centuries, millions of Jesus’ followers have prayed the words “thy Kingdom come” but wonder what that Kingdom is, what it will accomplish, and when it will come.

To answer those age-old questions, the Witnesses’ special-edition magazine will reference key Bible passages. The clear and simple explanations have been designed to appeal to both new and experienced Bible readers.



“I think we can all agree that people everywhere desire better rulership,” said Michael Armstrong, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our campaign will focus on how God’s Kingdom and the perfect rulership of Jesus will provide satisfying solutions to all of mankind’s problems. We feel sure everyone in our community will benefit from this message of hope.”

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses distributed millions of this special-edition magazine through letters, even sending copies to thousands of government officials worldwide. Now that they have returned to their door-to-door public

ministry post-pandemic, this will be the first in-person campaign where they will have the opportunity to discuss important and very timely subjects with their neighbors.



A free digital copy of this special issue of “The Watchtower,” as well as information about

The activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, are available at jw.org.

The Witnesses’ site offers practical Bible-based content for people of all ages and beliefs in over 1,070 languages.