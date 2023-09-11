Redshirt sophomore quarterback Amir Jenkins threw for 350 yards and redshirt junior wide receiver Christopher Ferguson churned out 105 receiving yards, but the Bowie State Bulldogs fell to Davenport 24-19 on the road Saturday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of BSU Athletics)

“This was a tough loss,” said head coach Kyle Jackson . “When playing a good team, you can’t afford to turn the ball over the way we did today. We missed a lot of opportunities and fell short in some areas. However, this team did not quite!”

The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-1 on the young season.

Jenkins went 39-for-59 on the way to the 350-yard, two-touchdown outing but had four interceptions. On the ground, Jenkins led all Bulldogs rushers with 25 yards in the contest while redshirt junior redshirt junior running back Corey Johnson also added 24 yards on the ground.

Ferguson’s 105-yard performance led the Bowie State receiving core while graduate senior receiver Keshane Hinckley also hauled in 11 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown and redshirt sophomore receiver Jamir Roberts chipped in with nine grabs for 75 yards as well.

Junior defensive back Hasan Mosley , graduate senior defensive back Keith Williams, and redshirt junior defensive lineman Tyshawn Blow all added six tackles apiece to lead the Bulldogs defensively in the loss. Williams tacked on a pair of breakups while Blow recorded a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Bowie State registered 32 first downs compared to the Panthers 17. BSU converted on 60 percent of third-down attempts going 12-for-20 on the day. The Bulldogs also went 1-for-1 on fourth down but recorded just 50 net yards rushing.

Defensively, Bowie State held up fairly well against the Davenport offensive attack, holding the Panthers to 342 total yards while producing 413 of its own highlighted by 363 yards through the air.



“We will address our mistakes, recharge, and prepare to kickoff conference play next weekend at home.”

How It Happened

Davenport jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but Bowie State got on the scoreboard with 10:22 left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 10-3 on a 20-yard field goal from redshirt sophomore Justin Zavala . After Davenport increased its lead to 17-3, the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard again to narrow the deficit and make it a 17-6 game this time on a 25-yard field goal from Zavala going into halftime.

Bowie State cut into Davenport’s lead with a 13-yard reception touchdown by Hinckley with 3:50 left in the third quarter to make it 17-12. DU scored to extend its lead to 24-12 on a four-play, 75-yard drive before the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard again to close the gap and make it a 24-19 game. Bowie State had an opportunity to win the game with 22 seconds remaining and the ball on the Panther’s 12-yard line but Jenkin’s pass was intercepted, sealing the fate of a comeback win for the Bulldogs.

Game Notes

» BSU outgained Davenport 413-342, including a 363-164 advantage through the air.

» The Bulldogs had their highest scoring quarter in the fourth period when they put up seven points.

» Bowie State converted 12-of-20 third downs while Davenport was successful on 4-of-13.

» BSU went 1-for-1 on fourth down, converting on 100 percent of attempts.

» Bowie State won the time of possession battle 34:29 to 25:31.

» Jenkins completed 66.1% of his passes on the day, going 39-for-59.

» DU’s Jason Whittaker led the Panthers passing attack, completing 11 of his 27 attempts for 164 yards and one touchdown.

» Myren Harris led the Davenport rushing attack with 134 yards and one touchdown.