The Bowie State men’s cross-country team finished 15th overall at the Lebanon Valley Dutchmen Invitational Saturday afternoon from the Union Canal Tunnel Park. The Bulldogs’ average time 32:17.20 with a team score of 366. (Photo courtesy of BSU Athletics)

Sean Montague recorded a time of 30:23.00 as the first Bulldog to reach the finish line at 83rd overall while Justin Alston finished at 31:47.00 (102nd) and Kendal Allen at 31:58.5 (105th). Additionally, Caleb Rose and Aidan Geron placed times of 33:37.60 and 33:40.00 to round out the top-five finishes for Bowie State.

As a team, Seton Hall took home first place (65 points) while Ursinus (82 points) and Lebanon Valley (82 points) grabbed second and third, respectively.

Bowie State will look ahead next weekend to participate in the VUU XC Opener hosted by Virginia Union University on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Richmond, Va. at Bryant Park.

For the most up-to-date information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, please visit www.bsubulldogs.com.

6′ 0″ Sophomore

5′ 11″ Freshman

6′ 0″ Graduate Student