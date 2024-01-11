Puppies rescue everything and everyone you can imagine including a lost gold miner, wacky scuba divers, a rocket skater, a cat in a tree, or a train that derails off the tracks. Nothing is “impawsible” when it comes to these cute pups!

Led by 10-year-old Ryder, they are the mighty canines of PAW Patrol! When trouble strikes Adventure Bay, they’re there to save the day! Rescue dogs in training, each pup is inspired by a real-world job like fire fighter and construction worker. In August 2013, PAW Patrol began airing on Nickelodeon and has been delighting millions of preschoolers since its debut.

The television show presents an entertaining and educational way for youngsters to learn about bravery and heroism, with exciting stories that never get too scary. Moreover, Ryder and the pups also teach lessons about caring for animals, a message that is reinforced through PAW Patrol’s real-life partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Soon, these brave pups will be bringing their heroics to the area Broadway-style! PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” runs at the Hippodrome Theater, 12 N. Eutaw Street Friday, January 26, 2024 through Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Jenna Barricklo is performing as Skye in the live-stage production of PAW Patrol.



“It is a super fun, upbeat show,” said Barricklo who also serves as spokesperson for the tour. “It’s a musical so there’s also lots of singing and dancing. There’s tons of opportunities for kids to show the pups need their help solving clues and mysteries and getting the job done. And they’ll see characters they will know from the TV show.”

She added, “It’s also an all-new plot. The pups must find treasure in the pirate treasure map before Mayor Humdinger or their arch-nemesis finds it first. It’s recommended for kids ages two to six. But it’s fun for the whole family. We have kids all the way through adulthood coming. It’s a great outing for the whole family no matter what age.”

Barricklo’s theater credits include portraying Wednesday in The Addams Family with the Charleston Stage Company. She is a K-8 theater and dance educator, and a graduate of Shenandoah University, earning a BFA in Musical Theatre.

“Kids love their favorite characters, but now it’s right in front of them,” she said. “There are lots of special effects and the pups are live on stage. It’s cool for kids to get to see that come to life, and the creators did an excellent job of making it feel very similar to the TV show. But at the same time, it’s a completely unique experience that kids get to have.”

She added, “We don’t need kids to sit in their seats, we want them up out of their seats, participating, dancing, and singing along. It’s a great way for kids to be introduced to theater because it’s super participatory, and not like traditional theater where kids must sit nicely and be quiet. We are excited to perform at the Hippodrome. It’s a beautiful, iconic space and so many other amazing tours have come through.”

Barricklo talked about some of the show’s life lessons.

“Each pup has their own unique skill set. They have unique personalities and each one is so different from one another. I think kids really can find a path that they relate to.”

She added, “The show really talks to kids’ strengths and what they can achieve as kids. The show’s motto is ‘No job’s too big, no pups too small.’ Kids really relate to that and makes them feel they can achieve anything they set their minds to.”

For show times, tickets, and other information visit .www.ticketmaster.com or www.pawpatrollive.com.