Enterprise Holdings is helping to put non-profits “on the road” to amplify their support to the communities they serve. The transportation giant is achieving this through their ROAD Forward Initiative, a five-year, $55 million commitment to help address social and racial equity gaps in the communities where the company operates.

Enterprise Holdings is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription.

The Morgan State University Foundation, Baltimore Urban League and the Family League of Baltimore City, Inc. were recently awarded grants through the ROAD Forward Initiative, with the non-profits collaboratively receiving $82,000.

Enterprise’s support has empowered Morgan State University students to engage in meaningful conversations, seek mentorship, and gather insights that are crucial for their personal and professional growth.



The Morgan State University Foundation, Inc., which provides financial support and counsel for Morgan State University, received a $50,000 grant. The Baltimore Urban League, an organization that helps to enable African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights, received a $16,000 grant. The Family League of Baltimore City, Inc., which works with the community to address inequities in education, health, and economic opportunity, also received a $16,000 grant. To date, ROAD Forward grants have been distributed to more than 980 nonprofits across 400 communities around the world.

The Morgan State University Foundation is a two-time recipient of the grant, while the Baltimore Urban League and the Family League of Baltimore City, Inc. are three-time awardees.

“A lot of opportunities are made possible through this grant,” said Elizabeth K. Hardesty, Talent Acquisition Manager for Enterprise Holdings. “In some cases, these grants have had a life-changing impact for the different entities that have been awarded.”

Enterprise Holdings’ subsidiaries and franchisees, together with its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.1 million vehicles through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Enterprise Holdings manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

Over the course of several years, Enterprise has provided support for Morgan State University, the largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Maryland, through a range of impactful programs. These initiatives encompass assisting students in job interview preparation, organizing enriching networking events on campus, and providing stipends for students participating in unpaid internships.

Through this partnership and the financial backing from ROAD Forward, Hardesy says that Enterprise has been able to amplify its support, leaving a meaningful and positive impact on the career development of students.

ROAD aims to focus on Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity by addressing social and racial equity gaps in three key areas – early childhood development, youth health & wellness and career & college preparation. Hardesy says each of the grant recipients embody the spirit of working to address social and racial equity gaps in these key areas.

Seana T. Coulter is the Director of the Center for Career Development at Morgan State University.

“We were thrilled and honored to be chosen as recipients of the grant for the second consecutive year,” said Coulter. “As we continue to witness the positive impact of the initiative on the career development of our students, we are truly grateful for Enterprise’s commitment to fostering the next generation of professionals. Enterprise Holdings’ investment not only facilitates their immediate career growth but also contributes to the development of a skilled and empowered workforce that will undoubtedly make meaningful contributions to society.”

Coulter said the grant has helped to support The Internship Stipend Program, which provides Morgan students with invaluable opportunities to gain real-world experience in their respective fields; the Speed Date Your Career Event, a networking event that provides students with the opportunity to expand their professional connections; and the JCPenney Suit-Up Event, which provides gift cards to students who may not have access to appropriate attire for interviews and networking events.

“The funding provided through the Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward Initiative is making a profound impact on the career journeys of our students, enabling them to navigate the transition from academia to the professional world with greater confidence and readiness,” said Coulter.

For more information about the ROAD Forward Initiative, visit https://careers.enterprise.com/community