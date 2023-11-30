The Baltimore Ravens had high hopes that the 2022 NFL Draft would play out the way it did. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was squarely in their cross hairs. Hamilton was universally viewed as the top defensive back prospect in the class.

Hamilton was available at pick No. 14 and the Ravens brass quickly submitted their selection. This season has proven to show the reason why Hamilton was a coveted player. The second-year player has three sacks, eight tackles for a loss, nine passes defended and two interceptions.

The Ravens are pleased with the results.

“I told you from the beginning, in my first presser in the beginning of the year, I told you that [Kyle Hamilton] was going to be a Pro-Bowl type of player,” Ravens secondary coach Chris Hewitt said. “He does everything; he covers, he blitzes [and] he tackles. There’s nothing that kid can’t do.”

Hamilton names Derwin James, Justin Simmons, Tyrann Mathieu and Kevin Byard as safeties he’s watched to pull nuggets from. He aspires to cement himself among the lists of top safeties.

“Yes, that’s definitely one of the goals – to get those accolades [and the] recognition – but at the same time, everybody goes at their own pace, and I’m not comparing myself to anybody. [I] just do what I do, and when I do it, [and] how I do it; I feel like I’m confident in that,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton is also a guy that can match up with tight ends. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Hamilton has the size to go along with the athleticism that eliminates match-up problems most other defenses have.

Last season gave Hamilton an opportunity to break into the league and get familiar with what it takes to excel. It was a feeling out period. The comfort level that Hamilton established last season has allowed him to be an impact player now. Hamilton has become a leader on the defense.

“It’s the command of the entire defense [and] knowing how the pieces fit,” Hewitt said. “He knows where everybody is supposed to be. He knows where the linebackers and corners and where everybody is supposed to fit in the defense. So, he knows what leverages to play, and he’s able to unwind things where sometimes, things get a little crazy out there, and he’s able to unwind it and get everybody in good position.”

Given the high interception totals for safety Geno Stone who has six and the prowess of cornerback Marlon Humphrey along with Hamilton, many view the Ravens secondary as a top unit in the league. Add in linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith and the defensive front that features Justin Madubuike and you get one of the league’s best defenses.

But Hamilton feels they can be even better.

“Somebody said we were No. 1 in the AFC,” Hamilton said. “I’m kind of thinking, like … I feel like we haven’t even played our best football yet. We haven’t even hit our stride yet, because I feel like there is so much, as a team, that we can be more consistent with and more crisp, more concise as a defense [and] be more consistent on a weekly basis. So, I think it’s kind of a good thing. [From] my perspective – looking at it – we’re not even the best we can get right now.”

The arrow is clearly pointing up for the Ravens defense which is a good trend. It’s a return the past years when safety Ed Reed and middle linebacker Ray Lewis led the Ravens to glory. Now it’s Hamilton at safety with Smith a middle linebacker hoping to achieve the same results: a Super Bowl championship.