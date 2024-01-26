The Baltimore Ravens are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28, 2024. The game will be the first AFC Championship at M&T Bank Stadium in the facility’s 25-year history.

This weekend’s game also marks the first conference championship game in the City of Baltimore since 1971. Ravens coach, John Harbaugh said he didn’t recall much from that championship game, but he remembered Jim O’Brien making the game-winning field goal in the Super Bowl for the Baltimore Colts. Harbaugh’s dad was a secondary coach at Iowa at the time.

If the AFC Championship comes down to a field goal attempt for the Ravens, rest assured they’ll be in good hands with Justin Tucker. Tucker’s 90.2 percent field goal accuracy is the highest the NFL has ever seen, but the game will be a big challenge for Baltimore.

The Chiefs are playing in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game under Andy Reid, who once had Harbaugh on his staff with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’ll be a big challenge for us,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a big deal in terms of the relationship [with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid]. It goes back a long, long way. [I have the] utmost respect for Andy [and the] utmost appreciation for what he’s accomplished as a coach. We were together for 10 years – the first 10 years [of my career] there in Philly. We were in a lot of Championship Games [and] a lot of playoff games. I learned so much.”

This will be the first time the Ravens have faced the Chiefs in the playoffs since the 2010 playoffs when the Ravens won 30-7 in Kansas City in a first-round game. The Ravens have the opportunity to reach the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history and the first time since the 2012 Super Bowl winning team.

Ravens players have pleaded with fans to pack the stadium like they did last week when Baltimore dealt a 34-10 win over the Houston Texans.

“It was crazy. I loved it. We’re going to need them next week. I love you all, fans. You all keep bringing that energy. You all keep us in the game [and] keep us going. We’re doing it for you all and our families. So, shoutout to them for coming, showing up and supporting.”

The matchup will have plenty of star power starting with the quarterbacks. It’s a rare clash of former league MVPs. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs while 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson fuels the Ravens.

The magnitude of the game isn’t too big for Jackson, but he realizes it’s a path to where he ultimately wants to be— in the Super Bowl.

“It’s still [the] playoffs,” Jackson said. “We’re not in the dance yet, but I’m looking forward to it, to be honest with you. I’m not even thinking about the Super Bowl until we handle business.”