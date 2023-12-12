BALTIMORE – Today, December 6, at 10:00 a.m., U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume (MD-07) will present $1,285,000 in Congressional Funding to the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative (GHHI) and the Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners Association for their environmentally friendly, community development projects in Baltimore City.

The Green & Healthy Homes Initiative will receive $750,000 for its Green & Healthy Homes Baltimore Initiative, to renovate 75 homes in Baltimore City to improve energy efficiency and health outcomes. In addition, the Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners Association will utilize $535,000 in congressional funds for its Gwynns Falls Mighty Park project, which will transform 6 contiguous vacant lots into a vibrant community park in the Gwynns Falls area of Southwest Baltimore.

Congressman Mfume fought to include this funding in the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill. These federal investments were secured by Congressman Mfume alongside Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-MD), who worked in parallel to the Congressman through the United States Senate appropriations process.

This event is open to the press. Please RSVP HERE to attend.

WHO: Congressman Kweisi Mfume (MD-07)

Ruth Ann Norton, President and Chief Executive Officer of GHHI

Christopher Schulze, President, Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners

Association

Aurelia Ballentine, GHHI Client

WHAT: Check presentations to local organizations committed to environmentally

friendly, community development projects and discussion of impact in

Baltimore City.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: The A. Hoen & Co. Lithograph Building

2101 East Biddle Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21213

MEDIA: This event is open to press. Please RSVP HERE to attend

More Information on the Green & Healthy Homes Baltimore Initiative

Congressman Mfume secured $750,000 for the Green & Healthy Homes Baltimore Initiative, which will renovate 75 homes in Baltimore City to improve energy efficiency and health outcomes.

This project aligns with Justice40 principles and will improve housing conditions, health, energy, environmental justice, and racial equity outcomes for 75 low-income families, with children and seniors, in Baltimore.

With the exacerbation of existing racial inequities in housing conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthy housing services are in even greater need. In addition, high-priority Justice40 targeted activities that will improve social determinants of health and reduce energy and medical costs dramatically for 75 families and seniors, are critical.

To advance racial equity further, the project will also provide significant workforce development training and employment opportunities for 20 low-income, minority Baltimore City residents of the same communities targeted for services.

The results and outcomes of this project will not only advance health and energy equity for the families served, but independent evaluation and outcome analysis will create a blueprint and further evidence base for whole house interventions. Such interventions will propel a crucial realignment of cross-sector housing, energy and healthcare systems to prevention and preventive health, versus the current reactive treatment focus.

More Information on Gwynns Falls Mighty Park

Congressman Mfume secured $535,000 in congressional funds for the Gwynns Falls Mighty Park project, which will transform 6 contiguous vacant lots into a vibrant community park in the Gwynns Falls area of Southwest Baltimore.

The Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners Association seeks to address the needs of their community, which were identified in a listening campaign the Association conducted. Their campaign identified the most pressing issues are:

Lack of safe places for children to play;

Need for more community events where neighbors can get to know each other and have a shared sense of identity and purpose;

Limited access to healthy foods and lifestyles.

These three items will all be addressed by the creation of this park, and invest in this neighborhood to provide access to amenities that go along with healthy communities.

#

Mfume Press | Congressman Kweisi Mfume (MD-07)

2263 Rayburn House Office Building | Washington, DC 20515

(202) 225-4741

Press List Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up