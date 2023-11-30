Malia McClain still recalls the day that she won a 2015 Nissan Altima. The Baltimore resident and nursing student reflected on the tough time she once had getting around, before she was picked to receive the gift from Cars With Care, Christmastime in 2022.

“At the time I was paying for Ubers and hacks to school, work and home. It was becoming costly and I was already struggling. So, the car took a financial burden off my shoulders. I wasn’t late for classes anymore. I wasn’t calling out of work because I couldn’t afford to go to school and work that day,” McClain said.

Since she has her own wheels now, the mother is able to take her children to and from school and activities. A year of car ownership is coming to a close. Her car remains in great condition.

She added, “I am in love with my car!”

McClain’s good fortune arose because a collective of Black-owned business owners with extensive experience in automotive reconditioning industries provided a helping hand. The reconditioning of cars that the nonprofit restores takes two or three weeks.

A Cars With Care Gala Birdie Scholarship presentation was held in 2022. The nonprofit will be awarding a student $1,000 at this year’s gala. (L-R:) Stephen Green, Damond Horne and Michael Foy



Photo credit: Daylan Jones Photography



Stephen Green, a resident of Baltimore County, co-founded Cars With Care along with Damond Horne in 2016. Green handles logistics related to Cars With Care, including promotion and all exterior reconditioning and tasks such as paintless dent repair, scratch repair and bodywork. Horne handles logistics and all interior reconditioning, including leather, cloth, vinyl repair and/or interior and exterior detailing. Green’s Baltimore, Maryland-based business is called Paintless Dent Doctor. Horne’s Total Recon establishment is Laurel-based.

“We have donated seven vehicles since 2016. This year will make eight,” Green said. “To know that you’ve literally given someone keys to a better quality of life is an honor and a privilege.”

Cars With Care’s team now consists of five members. Michael Foy, owner of CM Mobile Detail and founder of the Emilie Wall Foundation; Eric Randall, owner of BE-Z Clothing Company, KXK Financial Services and B-More Soleful Inc.; and Kermit Fowlkes, the owner of Focus Movers who is a committed philanthropist throughout Baltimore City, joined forces to help careless people achieve their dream of having needed transportation. Team members hail from Baltimore, with the exception of Horne who is from Washington, D.C.

The 2022 Christmas Day car giveaway included (L-R) Damond Horne, Stephen Green, Malia McClain (the car winner), Michael Foy, Eric Randall and Kermit Fowlkes.

Photo credit: Daylan Jones Photography



Foy also handles exterior detailing and/or interior detailing. Randall and Fowlkes offer valuable assistance during the reconditioning process in various disciplines.

Green revealed why giving the gift of transportation is a priority for the group of do-gooders.

“It’s important to us because we have all experienced hardships growing up in Baltimore and [Washington] D.C. Now that we have the skill sets and resources, we consider it an honor to play a small but impactful role in giving Baltimoreans opportunity in the form of transportation,” Green said.

One vehicle will be given away this year, despite the added financial challenges that the pandemic generated.

Green added, “Even though we were hyper conscious of the trying times, our supporters stood tall and made sure that we had the funding to accomplish our goals. Also, since 2016 we have invested our own money as a team to make this possible and every cent we raise is used to purchase and recondition the vehicles we donate. Any surplus is given directly to the family to help with the cost of ownership and other vehicle related needs.”

Green explained that the nonprofit generally starts accepting entries at the beginning of November and stops a week prior to the giveaway on December 25. Entries are currently being accepted via www.carswithcare.com/entries. All Cars With Care applicants must be from Baltimore City or County. Entrants must have proof of residency. Every vested business owner is involved in the process of reading story entries and the process of determining who will win a car. The winner is not disclosed until the vehicle is given away live on Christmas morning.

McClain had a final thought about her four-wheeled gift, compliments of Cars With Care.

“These men are a blessing and everyone should be supporting them. You never know it could be someone you know or even yourself that they help,” she said.

A fundraising gala featuring Ruff Endz is being held on December 1, 2023 from 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. at The Cellar 2 located in Parkville, Maryland. Learn more via http://carswithcare.com/fundraising-gala. Monetary donations to support Cars With Care can be made by visiting www.carswithcare.com/donate or $CarsWithCare for CashApp users. Follow this year’s Cars With Care journey on social media by following @carswithcare on all platforms.